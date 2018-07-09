SAN ANTONIO — The Coastal Bend will soon have online ordering for Whataburger.

The beloved fast-food chain is rolling out online ordering through its app, and the Coastal Bend will be second on the market for the new option.

In September, San Antonio was the only area to have the option to order online, but the mobile ordering option is coming to Corpus Christi and Austin in October. Houston will have it by November, while Whataburger fans in Dallas/Fort Worth, Midland, El Paso, and the panhandle will need to wait until 2019.

Customers will be able to use the free app to customize and save your favorite orders, saving the time of standing in line. You can also earn free food after every five visits. You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, visit Whataburger’s website.

