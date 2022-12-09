Online petition drive underway to keep killer in jail

Ana Maria Carpio said she fears the man who shot her son to death and then burned his body will be released from a juvenile detention facility during a hearing soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Sunday afternoon a local angry mom launched a change.org petition drive to keep her son's killer in jail.

By the end of the day more than 1,300 people had signed on.

Ana Maria Carpio said she fears the man who shot her son to death and then burned his body will be released from a juvenile detention facility during a Wednesday hearing, as the man is aging out of the juvenile system.

Carpio said because the teen had no previous criminal history, he is eligible for release, even though when this happened two years ago, the teen received a 20-year sentence for manslaughter and a 25-year term for aggravated robbery.

But Carpio says the vicious nature of the crime is a call for the man to serve the remainder of the terms he was assessed in the adult prison system.

The hearing is scheduled in juvenile court Wednesday at 9 a.m.