CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department announced the opening of online registration for their Latchkey summer camps. Parks & Rec said new locations are also being offered this year.
The department said they are doing so "in accordance with federal and state COVID-19 precaution guidelines for childcare facilities ensuring the safety of children and employees."
Online registration runs from Tuesday, May 26 - Friday, May 29. The program is for youth ages 5 - 13 years old.
Online Registration Schedule: Register here.
Beginning at 9 a.m.
- May 26: Oso Recreation Center (40 slots)
- May 26: Joe Garza Recreation Center (60 slots)
- May 27: Northwest Senior Center (75 slots)
- May 28: Greenwood Senior Center (80 slots)
- May 29: Lindale Senior Center (80 slots)
Campers must bring their lunch
Parks & Rec said morning and afternoon snacks will be provided, but campers must bring their lunch. For children with disabilities, contact John Delgado at (361) 826-3491.
Program Hours
- June 8 - July 31, 2020 (Closed July 3)
- Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Campsites
- Oso Recreation Center - 1111 Bernice Drive
- Joe Garza Recreation Center - 3204 Highland Avenue
- Northwest Senior Center - 9725 Up River Road
- Greenwood Senior Center - 4040 Greenwood Drive
- Lindale Senior Center - 3135 Swantner Drive
Cost
$99 a week per child or $25 a day per child. Parks & Rec said tuition assistance is available for qualified participants.
Safety Measures
- Children will have their temperatures taken at the door before sign-in.
- Parents will drop off and pick up children outside of the facility.
Visit Play It Safe COVID-19 for updates or call (361) 826-3499.
