CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department announced the opening of online registration for their Latchkey summer camps. Parks & Rec said new locations are also being offered this year.

The department said they are doing so "in accordance with federal and state COVID-19 precaution guidelines for childcare facilities ensuring the safety of children and employees."

Online registration runs from Tuesday, May 26 - Friday, May 29. The program is for youth ages 5 - 13 years old.

Online Registration Schedule: Register here.

Beginning at 9 a.m.

May 26: Oso Recreation Center (40 slots)

May 26: Joe Garza Recreation Center (60 slots)

May 27: Northwest Senior Center (75 slots)

May 28: Greenwood Senior Center (80 slots)

May 29: Lindale Senior Center (80 slots)

Campers must bring their lunch

Parks & Rec said morning and afternoon snacks will be provided, but campers must bring their lunch. For children with disabilities, contact John Delgado at (361) 826-3491.

Program Hours

June 8 - July 31, 2020 ( Closed July 3)

Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Campsites

Oso Recreation Center - 1111 Bernice Drive

Joe Garza Recreation Center - 3204 Highland Avenue

Northwest Senior Center - 9725 Up River Road

Greenwood Senior Center - 4040 Greenwood Drive

Lindale Senior Center - 3135 Swantner Drive

Cost

$99 a week per child or $25 a day per child. Parks & Rec said tuition assistance is available for qualified participants.

Safety Measures

Children will have their temperatures taken at the door before sign-in.

Parents will drop off and pick up children outside of the facility.

Visit Play It Safe COVID-19 for updates or call (361) 826-3499.

