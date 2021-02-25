Online registration opening at 10 a.m. for Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Corpus Christi

2,500 first doses will be given on Saturday at the American Bank Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District will open its online pre-registration for first dose vaccinations today at 10 a.m for a clinic on Saturday, Feb. 27.

To pre-register online, visit www.cctexas.com/vaccineregistration and click on the “Vaccination Registration” link. During online pre-registration, you must receive a Quick Response (QR) code. Once the online pre-registration limit is reached, you will not be able to register until additional vaccines become available.

The city will administer 2,500 first dose vaccinations on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the American Bank Center, 1901 N. Shoreline Boulevard.

Patrons who are pre-registered online will receive a reverse alert with an appointment time and password for the Saturday vaccination clinic. This clinic will not accept anyone who did not register.

The vaccine administered will be Moderna. The first dose clinic is for eligible Phase 1A and 1B individuals only.

