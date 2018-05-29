The City of Corpus Christi has partnered up with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to produce a survey that will help gauge how residents feel about the quality of City services.

It isn't the first time the City has conducted one of these surveys, but they are taking a different approach.

Instead of calling citizens at random or going door-to-door, the City has placed the survey on their website. The questions range from how you feel about the overall quality of Corpus Christi to City efforts to create a vibrant downtown.

TAMUCC Professor Dan Jorgensen is in charge of creating the survey. He said the results collected from previous City questionnaires have impacted change in Corpus Christi.

"I found that the City takes this data pretty seriously," Jorgensen said. "What a lot of this is for is where do we need to put our budget dollars, and I've seen it translated into that."

The City survey will close on June 15. If you would like to take part in it, click here.

