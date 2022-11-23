Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete.
Not only is construction almost complete, the restaurant now has an opening date: Dec. 20.
Construction began back in February and the company started hiring in September.
With seating for 277, including climate-controlled patio dining, the approximately 8,400-square-foot restaurant will be located adjacent to LongHorn Steakhouse and La Palmera Cafes food court entrance.
The new restaurant will feature The Cheesecake Factory’s signature menu with more than 250 selections including more than 30 lower-calorie SkinnyLicious® selections – freshly prepared from scratch in each restaurant – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes.