Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi

Mark your calendars! Starting Dec. 20 you can dine at the new The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete.

Not only is construction almost complete, the restaurant now has an opening date: Dec. 20.

Construction began back in February and the company started hiring in September.

With seating for 277, including climate-controlled patio dining, the approximately 8,400-square-foot restaurant will be located adjacent to LongHorn Steakhouse and La Palmera Cafes food court entrance.