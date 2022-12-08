Opening day for Corpus Christi's Cheesecake Factory pushed back two days

With seating for 277, including climate-controlled patio dining, the approximately 8,400-square-foot restaurant will be open Dec. 22.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The grand opening date for Corpus Christi's new Cheesecake Factory location has been pushed back two days from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, according to representatives from La Palmera Mall.

Construction began back in February and the company started hiring in September. An original opening date was announced in late November, but on Thursday La Palmera mall notified 3NEWS of the change.

With seating for 277, including climate-controlled patio dining, the approximately 8,400-square-foot restaurant will be located adjacent to LongHorn Steakhouse and La Palmera Cafes food court entrance.

The new restaurant will feature The Cheesecake Factory’s signature menu with more than 250 selections including more than 30 lower-calorie SkinnyLicious® selections – freshly prepared from scratch in each restaurant – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.