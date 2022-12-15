Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year

This year, Operation Blue Santa visited between 15-20 families, and gave out hundreds of toys in the process.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer.

The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city.

Officers said it was amazing seeing the kids light up, as most wanted to give a hug to the man in blue.

"Santa is a Bishop Police officer. He is actually a sergeant with our department. He is a liaison with the North Pole police. He comes back to report for duty every December," said Bishop Police Chief Edward Day.

