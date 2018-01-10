Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Junior League of Corpus Christi is getting ready for the next cold front by hosting a coat drive.

Operation Coat Drive is giving back to children in the coastal bend to make sure they have a warm coat this winter.

Each donated coat or jacket will go to a child at Evans Elementary.

Before the coats are given away, they will be professionally cleaned.

According to organizers, their most popular size is youth small to adult small.

"We're preparing. Also, that's why I think it's important to have it because a lot of times people aren't' prepared for colder weather, so we see a lot of kids going to school without jackets, so we want to get them bundled up," Devry Avet said.

Residents have until Nov. 1 to drop off their donation at four locations including Don's Cleaners in Calallen and Veterans Memorial High School.

© 2018 KIII