Operation Health and Wellness is back in Corpus Christi to offer free services for pets

Members of the community are welcome to bring their furry friends to get checked out at no cost, and no appointments are necessary.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have a pet who is in need of rabies shots or just a medical check-up, then look no further.

Operation Health and Wellness is back in Nueces County. This means free services for you and your pet!

These services will be offered this week at West Oso Junior High School, Tuesday to Thursday, starting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

