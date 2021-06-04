The Marines, Navy will be helping complete multiple projects in rural parts of Nueces County in June

If the weather allows for it, by June 29, the engineering mission of Operation Health and Wellness will be done.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — There are three missions to Operation Health and Wellness: medical, engineering, and civil affairs.

While medical services kick-start on June 15, the engineering stretch already began, and at perfect timing.

"It might not flood at the beginning," said Nueces County Commissioner, Joe A. Gonzalez. "But two days later, if we get more than five inches of rain that water is gonna wind up here because it's still going to the water shed."

Boots are already on the ground -- Marine boots that is.

"And right behind me, the Marine Core will be coming in, cleaning out all this land here and hopefully we'll be building a retention pond that's going to hopefully hold water and keep people from flooding in Golden acres and the cemetery," Commissioner Gonzalez added.

The Marines and Navy will be busy during the month of June completing seven projects in rural parts of Nueces County.

"In includes clearing water shed creeks," said Oscar J. Munoz, the Director of the Colonias program of TAMU. "It includes resurfacing and re-topping many roads in the Colonias."

If the weather allows for it, by June 29, the engineering mission of Operation Health and Wellness will be done.

