Operation Heat Help: Qualified residents can get up to $100 credit a month on natural gas bill this winter

Funds are limited, and awards are given to those who qualify on a first-come, first-served basis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With cooler temperatures coming through, the city wants to make sure residents can stay warm without the worry of sky-high heating bills with Operation Heat Help.

This annual program was developed to assist the community by covering the natural gas portion of a customer’s utility bill from November 2021 to February 2022 for up to $100 per household for those who qualify.

Applications and program guidelines are available at the Nueces County Department of Social Services located at 602 N. Staples Street, Suite 180 (in the RTA Building), or you may apply online at www.nuecesco.com/county-services/social-services.

“Your City Council and I are happy to support Operation Heat Help,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said. “Lower temperatures lead to greater gas usage, and we want to ensure residents and families stay warm this Winter.”

All applicants must present a utility bill, a valid form of identification, proof of all household income including child support, TANF and SSI for the past 30 days and copies of checks and award letters relating to other family resources.

Applications will be accepted from December 1 through March 31, 2022.

