Operation Safe Delivery: Have your holiday packages shipped to Rockport Police Department to thwart porch pirates

Rockport PD will accept packages from major delivery carriers, excluding USPS, through Christmas Eve.

ROCKPORT, Texas — 'Tis the season for joy, faith, gift-giving and yes... porch pirates.

For the third year in a row, the Rockport Police Department is offering a program for the holiday season with the goal of reducing potential package thefts and providing peace of mind for residents.

Known as “Operation Safe Delivery,” the program offers residents the opportunity to have their holiday packages delivered to a safe location – the Rockport Police Department at 714 E Concho St, Rockport, TX 78382.

Residents who have their packages sent to the department can claim them from Monday – Friday from 9 am to 6 pm and on the weekends from 9 am to 1 p.m. all the way up until Christmas Eve.

Packages may not exceed 35 pounds and must not require refrigeration. Additionally, individuals picking up the package must show an order/shipment proof of receipt and a valid, government issued, photo ID.

“While front porch package theft hasn’t been an issue in Rockport, its unprecedented growth nationally is visible through news stories and social media,” noted Rockport Police Chief Greg Stevens. “It’s our goal to minimize the possibility of this occurring in Rockport and to make the holidays less stressful for our residents.”

Questions about the program can be directed to Commander Larry Sinclair or Chief Greg Stevens at (361) 790-1101.

