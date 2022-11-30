Operation Safe Delivery: Rockport PD helps protect porches, property this holiday season

Rockport Police Capt. Nathan Anderson said that his department is also providing courtesy patrols to any resident who is traveling and leaving their home unattended.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department are working to crack down on package thefts, especially during this time of year.

Rockport Police Capt. Nathan Anderson said they are taking a stand against what he calls 'porch pirates.' Anderson adds that residents can safeguard their parcels against opportunists with Operation Safe Delivery.

"What that entails is that the citizens of Rockport can have their packages delivered here to the police department," he said. "It will be safely delivered here and in a secure environment and then they can pick them up as they see fit."

Anderson said that his department is also providing courtesy patrols to any resident who may be out traveling and leaving their houses unattended.

"This is actually available year round, but we see a lot more during the holidays. If a citizen is going to leave their home for an extended period of time we will put their house in a close patrol list," he said.

The police captain told 3NEWS that the Rockport community is a close knit one, and that the initiative is a way his department can give back to the community.

Residents can safeguard their packages by placing them in hidden spaces and taking advantage of any delivery hubs in their area.

