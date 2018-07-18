Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Summer fun will soon be coming to an end for Corpus Christi Independent School District students as they return to the classroom in late August.

A couple of other school districts in the Coastal Bend started their school year this week.

As kids return to school, the Corpus Christi Police Department wants to make sure they are prepared. They are hosting their annual Operation Safe Return on July 28.

The event will provide school supplies, sports physicals, and immunizations. Parking is free.

Operation Safe Return runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 28.

