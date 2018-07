Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Today is the day for the biggest back to school event in the Coastal Bend!

KIII is proudly partnering with the Corpus Christi Police Department to give your children free school supplies and even health check ups.

The best part is that the event is absolutely free and so is parking!

It's all happening Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

Your child must be present.

© 2018 KIII