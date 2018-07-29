CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The American Bank Center was filled with lines of people ready to check items off their school supply list and so much more.

"They're getting immunizations, they're getting school supply kits, they're getting back packs at the end," Leanne Schneider, Reliant Energy Community Relations Director said. "There are a number of services provided here."

Operation safe return took the stress out of getting ready for back to school.

The event provided close to 3,000 kids with backpacks.

"Being able to come to one place and get everything they need really is a huge impact on the community," Schneider said.

Sarah Flores brought along her grandson, Chris.

She says the event makes getting supplies fun.

"We came here last year, had a blast, got all his school supplies, that's the main thing," Flores said.

5th grader, Katherine Worley also had a blast.

"There is a lot of spin games, that are actually really fun," Worley said.

Families not only could get supplies but also play game and gather a lot of information.

That's what Worley did. "Once, its filled out you don't have to go to all of them," she said. "You could just go over here and get a backpack."

The first day of school in CCISD is August 27.

