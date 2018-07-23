Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The start of school is about a month away for many Coastal Bend students, and the Corpus Christi Police Department wants to make sure your children are prepared for their first day.

The department will be holding its annual Operation Safe Return. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the American Bank Center.

Operation Safe Return is a one-stop shop where kids can get everything from school supplies to health check-ups.

On Monday, officers were loading up the back of a truck with boxes containing 3,000 folders that were donated by the H-E-B on Kostoryz. The boxes were then taken to a storage unit where the department has collected other school supplies for safe keeping until Operation Safe Return.

"We want to make sure the kids going back to school have everything they need to go and have a productive day," Lt. Henry Mangum said. "The kid won't be able to focus on their studies if they don't have the right equipment pens paper whatever we want to help with that."

2018 is the seventh year for the free back-to-school event.

"The goal is to serve as many students as we can," Mangum said.

Your child must be present during Operation Safe Return, and parking is free.

