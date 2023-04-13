Orange Grove Area Museum opens nearly one year after loosing countless artifacts in large fire

A few blocks were saved, but unfortunately everything else in the museum, including irreplaceable items, documents and artifacts were lost.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been almost a year since a fire broke out at the Orange Grove Area Museum.

The fire took place last April and began near the back of the building -- being contained before it could spread.

A few blocks were saved, but unfortunately everything else in the museum, including irreplaceable items, documents and artifacts were lost.

Thursday, part of the museum was reopened.

President of the Board of Director for the Orange Grove Museum Ernest Henderson said that part of the building has a brand new roof. Other new features include new LED lighting, wiring and circuitry.

"We hope to rebuild," he said. "We have some insurance money, it's not enough to rebuild a whole new building, but hopefully there will be a generous benefactor that will help us down the road."

The museum does have a fire recovery account at the Value Bank Texas in Orange Grove.

Henderson hopes to rebuild the part of the museum that was lost sometime in the future.

If residents would like to visit, the hours are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

