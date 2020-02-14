ORANGE GROVE, Texas — A popular tennis coach from Orange Grove collapsed in the middle of a tennis tournament and could not be revived. Osbaldo Gonzalez was only 62-years -old.

"I have seen coach Oz here at the Tennis courts and gave him a wave-like always," crossing guard Tommy Denning said.

What began as a typical tournament day -- quickly turned to tragedy. Gonzalez collapsed Thursday morning and died suddenly in front of his team and fellow coaches.

"You don't expect something like this to happen. Especially on a school day," Denning said.

Gonzalez taught at Orange Grove High School fro 29 years. He was a mentor, a father and, a history teacher.

"Letting the kids know why it's important to learn the history and appreciate it and then continue learning as much as possible," principal Gil Salazar said.

Salazar could say that Gonzalez could talk just about anything.

"He loved talking about history, sports, Starwars, he collected cards and shared those," Salazar said.

Gonzalez loved history and taught with a passion.

According to Salazar, the bulldogs plan to carry his legacy.

"In education, it's one big family. It not just about Orange Grove. It's an education. We're all educators, and we all have to take care of our students. Just like coach Oz would," Salazar said.

