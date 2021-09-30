Orange Grove couple says Mathis pharmacy gave them wrong vaccine dose

Health experts said the couple should have received a third dose of Moderna instead of a Pfizer booster and vaccines should not be mixed and matched.

MATHIS, Texas — Can you mix and match the type of COVID-19 vaccines you get? We've heard from health care officials the answer is no, you must get the same brand of shot.

However, an Orange Grove couple told 3News they were given the Pfizer booster despite originally getting Moderna as their first two shots.

Health officials say right now there just isn't enough data out there yet on what kind of effects mixing vaccinations could have and strongly discourage mixing the vaccine brands.

JD and Bettie Dolph were among those who waited in those long lines at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds when the vaccines first came out at the beginning of the year.

"We decided to go to the fairgrounds, lined up at the end of a 2 mile stretch of cars at the time," said JD Dolph.

The couple got their first dose in January and their second dose in February from the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

The type of vaccine for both shots was Moderna.

Fast forward to August 19 at the CVS in Mathis where JD and Bettie said they were asked by an employee if they wanted to get their booster shot.

"She asked us if we needed the booster, and we said yeah. She says stand in line right there and we had our cards, and the doctor gave us the shot," said Bettie Dolph.

The two received the Pfizer booster despite previously getting the Moderna vaccine.

"She's the one who said it didn't make a difference on the booster if we had Moderna or Pfizer," said JD.

"Pfizer is the only one that is approved for boosters, but should not be given to individuals with J&J and Moderna at this time," said Dr. Kim Onufrak with the public health district.

According to Dr. Onufrak current guidelines from the CDC and FDA say not to mix the vaccinations.

As far as the effects of mixing the vaccines, she said the jury is still out.

"Is there anything wrong? We don't know yet. There's not a whole lot of data. Current studies going on right now, we don't have data to know what the safety is of mixing vaccinations," said Onufrak.

Those who currently can receive the Pfizer booster are those who had Pfizer as their first two shots at least six months ago and fall into one of the following groups.

People 65 and older, nursing home residents, and assisted living residents.

Others ages 50-64 with a long list of risky health problems.

CVS Health responded to our request for comment stating, "While we cannot disclose information about an individual patient, per CDC guidance for a third dose for immunocompromised patients, if the mRNA vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available or is unknown, either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product (Moderna or Pfizer) may be administered."

Both JD and Bettie confirmed they are in fact immunocompromised. Still, according to Dr. Onufrak, the couple should have received a third dose of Moderna.

Dr. Onufrak said she hasn't heard of any adverse effects of mixing the vaccines and said most likely the couple will not need another dose of Moderna.

She also said it's important to know what kind of vaccine you received and if you have any questions about whether you qualify for the Pfizer booster to consult your doctor.

The couple said they are feeling just fine.

Booster versus Third Dose