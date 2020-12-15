Orange Grove family loses home in devastating fire

"My parents lost everything, they lost everything," said Carrie Trevino.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family is very thankful their parents are unharmed after a fire quickly tore throughout their home located just outside Orange Grove late last night.

On Monday, members of that family spent time trying to find anything they could salvage. Unfortunately, there is just not much left.

The fire broke out around 10:30 PM Sunday night at the home which is located on County Road 376.

Volunteer firefighters arrived within minutes, however the flames that were fueled by strong winds had already spread throughout the entire home.

"The flames were as high as the trees," said Crespin Trevino Jr.

Trevino said he was in bed when his wife Tommie heard two pops from the kitchen. She spotted the blaze and then woke him up.

"When I saw the kitchen engulfed in flames, I told her to get out that we aren't going to be able to handle this. I went back in to grab my wallet, and came back out," said Trevino.

The couple's daughter, Carrie lives in the home right next door. She opened her front door to find her frantic mom.

"Very very grateful that my mom was awake because if she wasn't awake, they might not be here right now," said Carrie Trevino.

However, as the smoke continues to rise from the burned shell of their home, they can't help but think about the lifetime of memories made in a house that had been part of their family for generations.

"My parents lost everything, they lost everything," said Carrie Trevino.

"A lot of memories of my brother. I think that is what hurts the most," said the couple's other daughter Christina Garcia.

At the age of 26, their youngest brother passed away six years ago. Many of their last keepsakes of him were also lost in the fire.

"The main pictures of him were gone," said Trevino.

The sisters held up what they were able to salvage, a couple of guitars covered in ash that belonged to their late brother.

The community is doing what it can to help the family during this difficult time.

Our camera captured donations of blankets that were delivered, but the family could use a little more help. They did not have insurance on the home.

"I work for what I have and all that but I'm grateful they are helping out," said Trevino.

If you would like to help this family a bank account has been set up under Carrie Trevino's name at ValueBank Texas.

The family is also accepting clothing donations. Crespin Trevino is a size 2XL in shirts, size 11 in shoes, and 40x32 in jeans.

Tommie Trevino is a size large in shirts, 11 in jeans, and 6 in shoes. Those donations can be dropped off at 9828 Highway 359 in Orange Grove.

