Orange Grove HS, City of Alice to host blood drives to support Uvalde community

The Orange Grove HS drive will take place Thursday morning in front of the school from 10 a.m-3 p.m. The Alice drive will happen at City Hall from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blood centers closer to Uvalde are getting an abundance of blood donations. Officials with the Coastal Bend Blood Center say they are on standby should there be any need for help.

To ensure that readiness, schools across the Coastal Bend are hosting blood drives, such as Orange Grove High School.

"I called her immediately this morning, bright and early and asked if she could please send a bus our way for tomorrow so we could get this going for them," said Sharon Bartosch, Chairperson for OGHS blood drives. "I have grandbabies that are that age, it just hits really close to home. You just never, ever really know."

That drive will be happening Thursday morning in front of the high school from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bartosch said she's invited the surrounding communities to donate. To schedule an appointment -call : 361-389-01-61. School leaders say there is increased security personnel on campus this week.

And the City of Alice is also responding to the tragedy in Uvalde, offering police, fire, and administrative help to that community. They're also hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, May 31st, with all donations being sent to Uvalde.

That blood drive will take place at City Hall from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

