Orange Grove ISD transitions to remote learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Orange Grove ISD is the latest school district in the Coastal Bend to transition back to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district has decided to shift to remote learning for the remainder of the week, November 17 through November 20 due to the recent increase of coronavirus cases in the district. In person learning will resume on November 30.

There will be in person learning for Elementary and Primary school students on November 17 due to the late notice.

Remote learning is an option for students in both schools if parents chose to keep their student at home.

