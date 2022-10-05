Orange Grove Man is preparing for anything when it comes to Hurricane Season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At The Orange Grove Emporium, you find many things – knick knacks, blankets, body care and survival gear.
Wiley Thurmon is preparing for the worst the weather has to offer after the devastating freeze that took over Texas two years ago.
"My daughter, she lost her power, water froze up, power came back on, but just her water was still frozen," Thurmon said. "She had snow where she was at and she took the snow in the house and melted it, and put in her water filter system, and they had clean drinking water."
This inspired Thurmon to take preparations into his own hands.
"You get busy day to day and then you forget things and go to the store and you forget why you went there," Thurmon said. "And so this is you know, things that are here close to the community. Small items, nothing's real expensive. "
By gathering supplies, little by little, preparing for hurricane season won't be as daunting of a task.
"Be prepared and never give up, because you can make it," Thurmon said.
