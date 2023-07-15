Orange Grove's concert venue has a unique history

One thing that isn't new for 'The Post' is the sweet sound of success.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rural communities are preparing for a concert at The Post OG. The venue has been there for a year and half but not many people know about the venue's history.

There are approximately 20-25 volunteers preparing the venue ahead of the concert, according to the Chief Financial Officer of The Post, Cullen Wright.

The venue didn't always look this. "We actually started off as a drive through feed store," Wright said. "We bumped up to two flatbeds out as a stage, and we had a couple of concerts like that and now as you can see, we're a full-blown South Texas production."

Even with its humble beginnings. His team felt the need for entertainment in this community was a must.

Bethany French is the marketing coordinator. She explained, "There's really not a family-friendly venue out in this area. People from all these rural communities were having to drive far. Realistically, the only thing we had out here for families were restaurants."

Bandmates of The Great Divide, Mike McClure and JJ Lester came down to South Texas to put on a performance.

"We're excited to come back down. We just played Gruene Hall in New Braunfels last night and sold it out. It's been nice getting out on the road and seeing new faces," McClure said.

Next weekend, July 22, The Post OG will have Ray Wylie Hubbard perform. To stay up to date on the schedule, click here.

