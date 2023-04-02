Zoe, the orangutan at the Metro Richmond Zoo, learned maternal instincts by relying on humans.

MOSELEY, Va. — After Zoe, the orangutan struggled to nurse her baby, a Metro Richmond Zoo staff who also happened to be breasting was determined to teach the mammal how to successfully nurse her newborn baby.

Zoe did not have the natural maternal instincts because she was orphaned at 9 months old when her mother died unexpectedly, according to the Zoo. She failed to nurse her first baby, Taavi, properly, and zookeepers had to step in and hand-raise the now 2-year-old orangutan.

When Zoe delivered her second baby in December 2022, the zoo said they contacted Whitlee Turner, a zookeeper and new mom herself, for an extraordinary favor, breastfeeding her own baby in front of Zoe.

Turner and her baby boy, Caleb, visited Zoe and her newborn in their indoor enclosure.

“I just had my breastfeeding bra on, and I was able to show [Zoe] everything with zero modesty. I wanted her to be able to see the whole process because orangutans don’t wear shirts," Turner said. "I wanted her to be able to see my breasts and see Caleb and be able to see him rooting and looking for it and the latch."

That's when, less than 24 hours later, Zoe successfully breastfed her baby for the first time, the zoo said in a press release.

"With my bra down, I was very exaggerated when I put him on so that [Zoe] could see that the baby goes here. The whole time I was talking to her and pointing at her, pointing at the baby, pointing at her breasts," Whitlee said. "And when Caleb was latched I was showing it to her, making sure that she saw the important part."

The zoo said that even before Zoe's baby was born, the zookeepers worked with her tirelessly to kickstart her maternal instincts. Zoe's caretakers set up a TV inside her indoor habitat so she could watch videos of other orangutan mothers giving birth and caring for their young.

Jessica Gring, a lead zookeeper, even demonstrated how to hold and nurse a baby by using a stuffed animal orangutan during Zoe's pregnancy.

“I would have [the stuffed animal] so it was going around my waist and around my neck just like a baby would be clinging on to [Zoe’s] side," Gring said.

Zoe and her second unnamed baby boy are healthy and bond well.

“I had a really hard time in the beginning as a new mom with my breastfeeding journey. [I] required a lot of guidance and help before we really figured it out. I think it was really special being able to share this with [Zoe] and help her in her journey." Whitelee said." Whether it was an orangutan or a human, I just want to be able to help any new mom.”