ARANSAS PASS, Texas — City of Aransas Pass boat ramps have been closed since before Easter, and with Gov. Greg Abbott's recently announced plans to reopen Texas, many residents are wondering when the ramps will follow suit.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard got on Facebook Live Tuesday morning to provide some updates about the governor's plans to reopen Texas and what those plans mean for the city. He was joined by Capt. Lynn Pierce to answer questions from online viewers, including several about the City boat ramps.

According to Capt. Pierce, the ramps were closed under City orders that expire this Thursday. Council members will meet Thursday evening and review the topic before any new action, if any, is taken.

Chief Blanchard explained that the main goal of closing the boat ramps was to discourage people from traveling to Aransas Pass during the Easter weekend. At this time officials will let the City order run its course.

3News will keep you updated.

Chief Blanchard also spoke to Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce Director Rosemary Vega about a program that is now available to help residents in need.

