Corpus Christi (kIII News) — Kiii-TV will be hosting a Community Baby Shower Friday where people can donate things like diapers and bottles for needy mothers.

Thanks to March of Dimes those items will go to organizations focused on providing expecting moms with the education they need to raise a baby.

One organization is Project Link. They provide free classes on everything "baby."

Among the items one could learn at the free classes was how to secure a child in a car seat correctly, and what drinking and smoking can do to a fetus. Participants could learn useful facts, for instance, consuming too much sugar affects not just baby teeth but adult teeth as well.

"You can use a soft, gentle toothbrush or for those infants who its mostly gums you can use a gentle's washcloth to wipe the sugar off of that area," Instructor Jessica Celelli said.

Mother Fansea Lee Ybarra-Blanton didn't know things before becoming a mom, and Project Link helped throughout life.

"Me and my daughter, we live with my dad, but you know, he can't afford to help us," Ybarra-Blanton said.

According to Ybarra-Blanton, Project Link has gone above and beyond to take care her well being as well as her babies. Ybarra-Blanton used to have bad anxiety that affected her daughter and Project Link taught her methods to reduce that anxiety.

"Ever since then, ever since I learned those techniques my daughter has been smooth sailing like we are so good," Ybarra-Blanton said.

"Knowing that there is going to be a healthy pregnancy and healthy birth and they got a mom who knows what to do that just makes us feel good," said Tiffany Montemayor, communication and development director for the council.

Project Link provides classes six days a week for parents to find out more you can go to our website here.

