Corpus Christi Coastal Christmas 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

Organizers hope to continue the festivities in the 2021 holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers of A Coastal Christmas at the American Bank Center have canceled this year's festivities.

A statement sent out by organizers said they had to cancel because of the high potential of transmission of COVID-19 within indoor spaces.

They hope to be back for the 2021 holiday season.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel Coastal Christmas this year as this event has been received so well by the community, Matt Blasy, General Manager at the American Bank Center said. "While the ASM Global staff wanted to provide a holiday event during this challenging year, unfortunately, there were too many concerns to overcome.”

