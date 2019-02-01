Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It's almost that time of year for the annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show!

The Livestock Show is run by volunteers and aims to help students in the Coastal Bend get ahead on their education. According to organizers, there are a few small changes to expect in 2019 such as different areas where animals will be.

"Musical events, and a lot of other events. It's a lot bigger," General Show Superintendent Steven Williams said. "A lot more to see, so come out!"

The first event residents can look forward to is the horse show on Sunday.

