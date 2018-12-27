Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Be sure to mark your calendars! It's almost time for the annual South Texas Trail Ride!

South Texas Trail Riders, Inc., has been hosting the event every year for 60 years. The organization was formed to encourage a love for horses, riding and good fellowship.

The 2019 Trail Ride will run from Jan. 31-Feb. 9. The public is invited to join them Friday, Feb. 1 in Tynan, Texas, where the Darrin Brown Band will be performing for the Trail Riders. There will be a $5 cover and the event is BYOB.

For more information, visit www.sttr.net.

