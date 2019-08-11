CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last weekend it was the Greek Festival that wound up drawing record crowds. This weekend, organizers of the 34th annual Jewish Food Festival are hoping for a similar response from the community.

Preparations are well underway for the event. As usual there will be plenty of different food options including matzo ball soup, beef brisket, corned beef, etc. There will also be a sweet shop and even arts and crafts.

Organizers recently put out a call for volunteers who were expert meat cutters. 3News Anchor Joe Gazin couldn't resist the challenge.

The Jewish Food Festival will be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at 4402 Saratoga Boulevard. All money raised goes to support Congregation Beth Israel in Corpus Christi.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: