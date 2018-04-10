Corpus Christi (KIII New) — Shop with a Cop Corpus Christi would like to be able to help at least 500 kids this year by helping them shop for everything from clothing to hygiene products, and they need help doing it.

The 21st annual Shop with a Cop event happens in December. According to organizers, they would like to help 500 kids but are currently $40,000 short of their goal. Organizers need the public to help continue a tradition of community service and crime abatement.

In 2017, Shop with a Cop served 633 kids in the Coastal Bend.

