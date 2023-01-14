Missed part of the parade? Watch the full event.

HOUSTON — Thousands of people showed up and showed out for the 45th annual Original MLK Day parade in downtown Houston. The message this year is keep climbing and you can feel the sense of community all around.

Many cheer and dance teams were featured in the parade Monday, including organizations carrying Dr. King’s values of working together to impact change.

Mayor Sylvester Turner served as this year’s grand marshal. On his float, big name athletes were featured, including WBNA superstar Sheryl Swoopes.

We also caught up with the co-parade grand marshal, the nephew of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who says he’s still in awe on how many people honor his uncle every year.

You can watch the full parade here or on KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV

“To us as a family, it’s just flattering to us that people still hold him in regard,” Rev. Dr. Derek King said.

“His dream still matters,” Swoopes added. “We still have so much to fight for. But the fact that we are celebrating this day we have to find a way to keep his legacy and dream alive.”