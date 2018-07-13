Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department opened their Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Pollinator Playscape on Friday.

The Playscape includes a water feature, pollinator plants, benches, hopscotch, a barefoot path and log hops. The purpose of the playscape is to teach people about local wildlife and how to appreciate it.

Water and flowers have already attracted various birds, bees, and other insects. The plants are native state plants that can survive the hot and dry conditions of South Texas.

"It's here in our backyard, and if we don't teach people what it looks like here, then they won't know it's gone. For us it's really important so they can help us take care of it," Preserve Manager Sara Jose said.

The Parks Department hopes to teach children how to have fun playing in the local environment. For more information about the preserve, visit osopreserve.com.

