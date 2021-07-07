Oso Creek forecast to reach the 24 feet by Thursday morning, city says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The threat for flooding across the Coastal Bend continues through Friday morning and city leaders are monitoring flood prone areas. One of those areas is Oso Creek.
Right now, the creek is around 11 feet and depending on how much rainfall we get overnight -- that number can increase. City leaders said we could see it get as high as 24 feet which is well above flood level.
It is uncertain if any homes or neighborhoods will flood because it depends on the elevation. It’s important to be cautious if you do live in a flood prone area.
