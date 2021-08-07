Oso Creek above flood stage at 27 feet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Late on Thursday afternoon, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales issued a disaster declaration because of the Oso Creek flooding, as well as the closure of beach Access Road 4.
Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Oso Creek water level was measured at more than 27 feet. That is considered a major flooding event. Flood stage is 20 feet. The water is expected to recede over the next several days.
Judge Canales temporarily closed Access Road on Padre Island to vehicular traffic because of the severe flooding. Barricades and signs have been put in place at that location.
