Oso Pool will be closed due to repairs

If you were looking to cool off this summer at the Oso swimming pool, you may want to make changes to your plan as Oso Pool will be temporarily closed due to repairs. An update will be provided when repairs to the pool will be completed.
You can find five other city pools listed at the bottom that will be open at no cost.
SUMMER 2022 POOL SCHEDULE:
Collier Pool
LAP SWIM ONLY
Monday–Friday 5 a.m.–7:30 a.m.
Wednesday–Sunday 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
GENERAL SWIM
Tuesday 4:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Two lap swim lanes available)
Wednesday–Sunday 2 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday)
Corpus Christi Natatorium
LAP SWIM ONLY
Monday–Friday 5 a.m.–12 p.m. and 6 p.m.–8 p.m. (Closed Wednesday)
GENERAL SWIM
Monday–Friday 12 p.m.–6 p.m. (Two lap swim lanes available) (Closed Wednesday)
Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m.–8 p.m. (Two lap swim lanes available)
West Guth Pool
GENERAL SWIM
Wednesday–Friday 4 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)
Saturday & Sunday 2pm–7:30pm
Greenwood Pool
GENERAL SWIM
Wednesday–Friday 2 p.m.–6 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)
Saturday & Sunday 2 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
H-E-B Pool:
GENERAL SWIM
Friday–Tuesday 2 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesday & Thursday)
