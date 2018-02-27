Oso Pool will be closed due to repairs

The city has not mentioned when the Oso Pool will reopen.

If you were looking to cool off this summer at the Oso swimming pool, you may want to make changes to your plan as Oso Pool will be temporarily closed due to repairs. An update will be provided when repairs to the pool will be completed.

You can find five other city pools listed at the bottom that will be open at no cost.

SUMMER 2022 POOL SCHEDULE:

Collier Pool

LAP SWIM ONLY

Monday–Friday 5 a.m.–7:30 a.m.

Wednesday–Sunday 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

GENERAL SWIM

Tuesday 4:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Two lap swim lanes available)

Wednesday–Sunday 2 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday)

Corpus Christi Natatorium

LAP SWIM ONLY

Monday–Friday 5 a.m.–12 p.m. and 6 p.m.–8 p.m. (Closed Wednesday)

GENERAL SWIM

Monday–Friday 12 p.m.–6 p.m. (Two lap swim lanes available) (Closed Wednesday)

Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m.–8 p.m. (Two lap swim lanes available)

West Guth Pool

GENERAL SWIM

Wednesday–Friday 4 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)

Saturday & Sunday 2pm–7:30pm

Greenwood Pool

GENERAL SWIM

Wednesday–Friday 2 p.m.–6 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)

Saturday & Sunday 2 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Pool:

GENERAL SWIM

Friday–Tuesday 2 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesday & Thursday)

