Oso Pool temporarily closed for the second week

The city has not stated when the repairs will be completed.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures soar, Corpus Christi residents are looking for as many places as they can to cool off.

Unfortunately, Oso Pool still remains closed.

The pool has been closed due to a cracked 6-inch pipe. The city said the part it needs to fix it is currently being installed.

Following the installation, the pool will undergo maintenance.

Director of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Robert Dodd sent this statement to 3NEWS:

“The Oso Swimming Pool has been closed due to a cracked 6 inch pipe that services the pool. The part is currently being installed and following installation, the pool will undergo maintenance to ensure the chemical balance of the pool is appropriate for use. The Parks & Recreation Department will inform the public when the pool will be reopened. We invite the public to visit any one of our additional City pools or Splash Pads to keep cool.”

The city of Corpus Christi has not stated a time frame of when the repairs will be completed.

For a list of the city's public pool and their maintenance schedules, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!