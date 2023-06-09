Oso Pool will temporarily close to allow city to fix valves, cracked pipe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents who use the Oso Pool will have to find another way to beat the heat this weekend.
The City of Corpus Christi announced in a press release that they will temporarily close the pool to repair a cracked pipe and valves.
Officials said that the pool will reopen once repairs are completed.
In the meantime, here is a list of other pools residents can cool off at:
Summer 2023 Pool Schedule:
Collier Pool
- LAP SWIM ONLY
- Monday – Friday 6:00 a.m.– 9:00 a.m.
- Tuesday – Saturday 11:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m.
- GENERAL SWIM
- Tuesday – Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi Natatorium
- GENERAL SWIM
- Monday – Sunday 12:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. (Closed Wednesday)
West Guth Pool
- GENERAL SWIM
- Wednesday – Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)
Greenwood Pool
- GENERAL SWIM
- Wednesday – Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)
H-E-B Pool:
- GENERAL SWIM
- Friday – Tuesday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesday & Thursday)
SPLASH PADS SEASON SCHEDULE:
Open Saturday through Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. through October 31
Lindale Park Splash Pad (3133 Swantner Drive)
Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad (1354 Airport Road)
Bill Witt Park Splash Pad (6869 Yorktown Boulevard)