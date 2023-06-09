x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Oso Pool will temporarily close to allow city to fix valves, cracked pipe

Officials said that the pool will reopen once repairs are completed.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents who use the Oso Pool will have to find another way to beat the heat this weekend.

The City of Corpus Christi announced in a press release that they will temporarily close the pool to repair a cracked pipe and valves. 

Officials said that the pool will reopen once repairs are completed. 

In the meantime, here is a list of other pools residents can cool off at: 

Summer 2023 Pool Schedule:

Collier Pool

  • LAP SWIM ONLY
    • Monday – Friday 6:00 a.m.– 9:00 a.m.
    • Tuesday – Saturday 11:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m.
  • GENERAL SWIM
    • Tuesday – Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi Natatorium      

  • GENERAL SWIM
    • Monday – Sunday 12:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. (Closed Wednesday)

West Guth Pool

  • GENERAL SWIM
    • Wednesday – Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)            

Greenwood Pool

  • GENERAL SWIM
    • Wednesday – Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)

H-E-B Pool:

  • GENERAL SWIM
    • Friday – Tuesday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesday & Thursday)

SPLASH PADS SEASON SCHEDULE:

Open Saturday through Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. through October 31

Lindale Park Splash Pad (3133 Swantner Drive)

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad (1354 Airport Road)

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad (6869 Yorktown Boulevard)

More Videos

In Other News

No. 1 London falls to No. 10 Wall at UIL baseball state semifinals

Before You Leave, Check This Out