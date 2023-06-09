Oso Pool will temporarily close to allow city to fix valves, cracked pipe

Officials said that the pool will reopen once repairs are completed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents who use the Oso Pool will have to find another way to beat the heat this weekend.

The City of Corpus Christi announced in a press release that they will temporarily close the pool to repair a cracked pipe and valves.

Officials said that the pool will reopen once repairs are completed.

In the meantime, here is a list of other pools residents can cool off at:

Summer 2023 Pool Schedule:

Collier Pool

LAP SWIM ONLY Monday – Friday 6:00 a.m.– 9:00 a.m. Tuesday – Saturday 11:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m.

GENERAL SWIM Tuesday – Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m.



Corpus Christi Natatorium

GENERAL SWIM Monday – Sunday 12:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. (Closed Wednesday)



West Guth Pool

GENERAL SWIM Wednesday – Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)



Greenwood Pool

GENERAL SWIM Wednesday – Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)



H-E-B Pool:

GENERAL SWIM Friday – Tuesday 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesday & Thursday)



SPLASH PADS SEASON SCHEDULE:

Open Saturday through Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. through October 31

Lindale Park Splash Pad (3133 Swantner Drive)

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad (1354 Airport Road)