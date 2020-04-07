Oso Recreation Center's Latchkey Summer Camp temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

City officials say the staff member was wearing a mask the entire time they had contact with the children and left work as soon as they started feeling sick.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation is currently notifying families that an employee working at the Oso Recreation Center Latchkey Summer Camp, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, July 3.

According to city officials, the employee may have had contact with children at the latchkey camp.

City officials say the staff member was wearing a mask the entire time they had contact with the children but left work as soon as they started feeling sick on June 30, 2020.

"The employee did not return to work after they left on June 30th. All classrooms at the Latchkey Summer Camp are cleaned and sanitized frequently throughout the day and employees wash their hands throughout the day," stated Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation officials.

At the recommendation of Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District and out of an abundance of caution, the Latchkey Summer Camp at the Oso Recreation Center will be closed for 14 days and is expected to reopen Monday, July 20, 2020.

"It is also recommended that your child self-quarantine for 14 days from the last time your child may have come in contact with the positive employee, which was June 30, 2020. The end of the recommended 14-day quarantine period is on Tuesday, July 14. Children being quarantined will not be permitted to attend another latchkey program during the quarantine period," added officials.

The Oso Recreation Center will be deep-cleaned and sanitized before being reopened on Monday, July 20.

"Latchkey Program staff will continue to wear personal protective equipment will continue to monitor body temperature daily, and will continue to follow preventative protocols in operating a childcare facility as outlined by the federal and state guidelines. The Latchkey Program is licensed by Texas Health and Human Services," said Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation organizers.

The City of Corpus Christi is committed an dedicated to ensuring the safety of all camp-goers and will take necessary action to protect them and their families, personnel, and the community.

"If parents or guardians have already paid for the weeks the program is closed, a refund can be issued or applied as a credit towards the balance when the program reopens. A notification letter will also be available to present to an employer if needed," said city officials.