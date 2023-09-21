Costa Sur's traditional Peruvian flavors blend with tropical ingredients to create an Island flavor

Owner Nick Mackrizz's owes his bold approach to food to his father's fearless influence: "Have fun. Be wild. Live free. Live like Lucho, baby."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Island life in South Texas includes Peruvian fusion, and you find it inside Costa Sur Wok and Ceviche where you can “live like Lucho.”

“Lucho is my dad, the legend,” said Costa Sur Owner Nick Mackrizz. “He taught me. Everything I know (is) to live like Lucho. To live life to the fullest. Don’t look back. Have fun. Be wild. Live free. Live like Lucho, baby.”

Coastal Bend residents know about the Mexican and Tex-Mex food that abound the area, but the area also has so many more examples of Latino food, and Hispanic Heritage Month is the perfect time to highlight some of these eateries.

“When we moved to Corpus, we moved to the Island when we were real little,” he said. “We grew up surfing, so the ocean is a part of us.”

Nick takes the pride and love of his culture and shares it through his traditional Peruvian dishes, such as ceviche. Adding his own personal, tropical, touch makes those recipes Costa Sur favorites.

When 3NEWS visited Costa Sur earlier this month, he made a ceviche – which is originally from Peru -- with coconut milk, mango, avocado and Worcestershire sauce, to “make it pop.”

Also making his Peruvian food pop are the spicy chiles used to create strong flavors.

“We have so many different kinds of peppers that we that we put in our food over there that gives it the Peruvian touch,” he said. “A little taste from home.”

He also said the lomo saltado pescado a la plancha – or fish tacos -- also are a crowd favorite.

Costa Sur Wok and Ceviche offers a Peruvian dining experience and a Peruvian way of living.