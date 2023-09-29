Las Muralistas community painting at A&M-CC brings alumni together for Hispanic Heritage Month project

The work by Mayra Zamora and Monica Marie Garcia is on display at the University Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-University-Corpus Christi’s Hispanic Heritage Month continued on Thursday.



Students and staff were invited to add their creative flair for the Las Muralistas community painting.



Alumni artists Mayra Zamora and Monica Marie Garcia came together to help create this mural, which will be on display in the University Center once it’s complete.

