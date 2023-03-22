The female-led United Way of the Coastal Bend helps give residents a hand up

The United Way of the Coastal Bend has been around for more than 80 years and serves 60-plus non-profit organizations in the 10-county area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All month long we’ve been celebrating impactful women, and we very well can’t talk about groups that have an impact without the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

The group's leadership team is mostly comprised of women: Only its chief financial officer is a man. And of the 19 staff members listed on the organization's website, only two are men.

"I think this month may draw attention to people who wouldn't necessarily ask for attention, or expect attention, or think that they’re extraordinary, and I think everybody has extraordinary in them," said the United Way of the Coastal Bend’s Vice-President of Resource Development and Communications Stephanie Jordan.

That’s a lot of numbers, but the ways in which their generosity moves is truly limitless.

Every day these women come to work ready to help put communities in motion.

"We just really try to give people a bit of a hand up, as opposed to a hand out," she said.

And while they serve people of all ages and walks of life across the Coastal Bend, at least two of their programs are geared toward women – Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby! and Women United, which empowers and unites women in the community to work on various projects.

Walking the walk

For Averyt, every day in this building -- walking up these stairs -- is a gift.



"You always hear stories of something where somebody was helped and that certainly keeps me coming back,” she said.

Averyt’s path to the non-profit world wasn’t a direct one, though.

A former journalist, she worked her way up the ranks at the Corpus Christi Caller-Times as a reporter and editor. She later moved into the advertising side of the business, which prepared her to take the helm as its president and publisher in 2014.

But it was during her tenure at the newspaper that her respect for the United Way of the Coastal Bend grew, spearheading employee fundraising efforts in a different kind of public service.



That money would help 180,000 people across 10 counties every year.



"There are other folks, through no fault of their own, (who) may find themselves in a very challenging situation and we want to make sure there’s some help there when they need it," she said.

Advocating for themselves and others

And it’s no small feat, which is why she leans on leadership team members such as Stephanie Jordan, who celebrates her sixth year on the team today.



“I think a little bit counts every bit as much as the great, grand gestures," Jordan said.



Despite facing her own personal battle late last summer – a Stage 3 uterine cancer diagnosis – Jordan still manages to give her all to others.



"Until you go through something, you don't realize how to advocate for yourself and how to take care of yourself," she said.



There’s empowerment in asking those questions, Jordan said.

“I would encourage people to be their own advocate, do a reasonable amount of research,” she said.

For Averyt, Women’s History Month gives her an opportunity to remind others that their best is enough, and she had poignant words for those who might occasionally forget.