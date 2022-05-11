Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church holds mega festival

All the fun happened over at the San Patricio fairgrounds. A full line up of Tejano artists, among those Lucky Joe and Solido.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church held a mega festival in Sinton with tons of music, food and fun.

The funds raised went towards the church and special projects they are currently working on.

Member of our lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Kathy Joe spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Everything goes to the church and ongoing projects that we're working on along with taking care of other things going on in the church."

Tons of prizes were given, the top one was a $5,000 visa gift card, and the smallest one, $500 dollars to HEB.

