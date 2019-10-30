CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend church is asking for answers after a statue of theirs was vandalized.

Church members of Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church told 3News that at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a man who routinely stops by the church each night after work noticed the vandalism.

According to church members, it appears someone threw glass and candle wax at the statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe, chipping her nose and right eyebrow and leaving some glass stuck in her neck and praying hands.

A majority of the vandalism was cleaned Wednesday morning.

