CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — American Electric Power Texas is responding to an outage in the neighborhood along Yorktown Boulevard in Corpus Christi's southside.

According to a Tweet from AEP Texas, about 2,200 customers are without power. They believe it is due to the weather that passed the through the area Thursday morning.

AEP Texas estimates that they will have power restored by around 4 p.m. Stay with 3News for the latest.

