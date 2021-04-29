x
Outage map: 2,500+ AEP customers without power on south side

The outage was reported just after 1:40 p.m. Thursday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 2,500 AEP customers are without power on the city's south side, according to the AEP outage map.

The estimated restoration time shows 4 p.m., but that time can change.

This is a developing story, stay with 3News for updates. 

