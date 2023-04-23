Outages and flooding across Coastal Bend

Over 20 thousand outages have been reported, some areas flooded, and many events cancelled.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As severe weather swept across the Coastal Bend, many have experienced power outages.

Over-20-thousand outages have been reported, some areas flooded, and many events cancelled. Water covered several streets and roadways even though the water is in the process of receding.

A-E-P reported close to 25 thousand people without power. Students at TAMUCC experienced some of those outages today.

TAMU-CC beach volleyball and women's tennis tournament has been rained out and postponed to a later date.

The University reported that their power had been restored but the library, university center, and the Dugan Wellness Center will be closed for the rest of the day.

All campus locations are expected to be open Monday, April 24 with regular hours.

